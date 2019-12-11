HEPPNER — Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said no weapons and no use of force were used in an incident Monday that resulted in two arrests for second-degree robbery.
Charges were filed on Tuesday.
“Further investigation showed this is not a robbery case,” Nelson said. “The physical force was not there.”
On Monday morning, a witness spotted two unfamiliar men getting into the front seats of someone else’s idling car near Cornerstone Gallery & Gift, 388 N. Main St., and shouted at them.
One of the defendants made a hand gesture that the witness took as a threat, according to Nelson, before the co-defendants took off.
“That person stopped the incident,” Nelson said.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived shortly and arrested Zachary Richard James Holte, 29, and Justice Cameron Christian Browne on multiple charges, including second-degree robbery, a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than five years.
A press release from the sheriff’s office said the duo attempted to steal the vehicle by show of force.
Holte was also arrested on a Washington State Department of Corrections Nationwide Warrant. Nelson said Brown had a non-extraditable warrant in California, as well.
The pair is now facing one charge of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and one charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
“The car was never taken,” Nelson said. “But someone was in the driver’s seat.”
Nelson said the two men are well known to each other and neither have a listed address, and don’t appear to have any connections to the Northeastern Oregon area.
“This was a small town surprise,” he said. “What brought them to Heppner? If they drove here, where is the car? There are so many questions.”
A probable cause hearing for the case will be held Tuesday.
