PENDLETON — CHI St. Anthony Hospital's Community Health Outreach Team provided flu shots, tents, sleeping bags and donated winter clothing for Pendleton's homeless Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Salvation Army in downtown Pendleton.

Team member and registered nurse Jenny Samp gave flu shots while her colleague Amanda Waterland explained hypothermia risks to people waiting in line for a jab or sleeping bag and tent.

(1) comment

1#fish
1#fish

Let's hope the hospital will send out nurses to pick up the tents, sleeping bags and clothes when the homeless leave them laying around town, especially along the river walkway!!!!!

