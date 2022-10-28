People come together Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, to the Salvation Army in Pendleton to collect clothes and tents and get flu shots to prepare for the winter. This was the last giveaway of the year for the Community Health Outreach Team of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — CHI St. Anthony Hospital's Community Health Outreach Team provided flu shots, tents, sleeping bags and donated winter clothing for Pendleton's homeless Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Salvation Army in downtown Pendleton.
Team member and registered nurse Jenny Samp gave flu shots while her colleague Amanda Waterland explained hypothermia risks to people waiting in line for a jab or sleeping bag and tent.
"We're here to help keep people warm today," their fellow team member Janet McFarlane said, "but our primary focus is health education. Our outreach van comes here the last Thursday of every month, but we expect the weather not to cooperate in the winter, so this will be our last time this year."
The team set up clothes racks and tables in the big parking lot of the Salvation Army at 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave.
"We come to where the people in need are," McFarlane said. "We arrive when they gather here for lunch. We get to know them and keep track of them."
The team also brought a truck to carry the tents, sleeping bags and donated items.
"We bought the tents and sleeping bags because the homeless get their stuff stolen so often," McFarlane said.
Making this happen takes a great team, she said, crediting People Helping People — Pendleton, the donation-based thrift store at 1849 Westgate, as well as other donors in making the giveaway endeavor happen.
"I'm surprised our coat drive worked out so well," she said.
Team members were thankful for the sunny day, but winter is coming to threaten Pendleton's homeless population. The hospital's Outreach team was there to help.
(1) comment
Let's hope the hospital will send out nurses to pick up the tents, sleeping bags and clothes when the homeless leave them laying around town, especially along the river walkway!!!!!
