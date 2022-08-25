St. Anthony
PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association.

The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including ensuring safe staffing, providing high quality care for patients and their community and seeking equitable wages. Katie Heath, a radiology technologist at CHI St. Anthony, said the vote was a victory for worker protections and collective bargaining rights, just as the nurses at the hospital do.

