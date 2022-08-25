PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association.
The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including ensuring safe staffing, providing high quality care for patients and their community and seeking equitable wages. Katie Heath, a radiology technologist at CHI St. Anthony, said the vote was a victory for worker protections and collective bargaining rights, just as the nurses at the hospital do.
“We as health care workers have the power to change our future and have a voice in the workplace," she said in the press release. "We have the power to create the work environment our patients, families and community deserve. We as employees are not numbers and our voices matter. We showed that today with our union victory. We are health care workers fighting for the well-being of our community and every patient that comes through our doors."
CHI St. Anthony CEO Harry Geller said hospital administration "will continue working together to fulfill our primary concern, providing the highest quality of health care to our patients, while maintaining a pleasant workplace environment for all. Every voice has been heard.”
With a successful vote, members will now move on to electing a bargaining team, circulating surveys to determine key issues to be the focus of bargaining with management and setting bargaining dates to achieve their first contract.
This vote is one of a number of successful new union organizing drives across the state in which ONA has participated, including efforts of health care workers with the St. Charles Health System in Bend, providers in Eugene and nurses at Samaritan North Lincoln City hospital in Lincoln City.
