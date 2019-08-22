PENDLETON — Tyler Allen Christian of Heppner returned to jail Wednesday after violating conditions of his release pending charges of child pornography.
The Morrow County District Attorney’s Office on May 29 charged Christian, 23, with nine counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse for possessing and distributing visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving children. He pleaded not guilty, according to state court records, and the next day the court ordered his conditional release from the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Under the conditions, Christian moved in with his parents in Pendleton. He also could not use the internet for any reason.
According to court documents, Christian’s wife on Aug. 5 contacted Oregon Department of Justice special agent Tyler McCourt and told him she had evidence Christian ignored the internet prohibition. That also was the day she filed for divorce.
She told McCourt she gave Christian her old smartphone in June so he could talk to their son, but she placed parental controls on the phone to prevent Christian from accessing the internet and pornographic websites.
Soon after, Christian asked his wife to “factory reset” the phone because it was not working properly. She agreed as along as his mother activated the paternal controls.
But his wife soon saw account information showing Christian downloaded applications to the phone, and on July 17 he downloaded the app to allow for anonymous access to the internet.
She returned Christian’s belongings to him in Pendleton on Aug. 3 and found out Christian’s mother knew nothing about the parental controls.
She took back the phone and turned it over to McCourt on Aug. 6 in Heppner. She consented to let McCourt search the phone’s digital contents. The agent found Christian sent texts to his wife, including a selfie, and told about watching YouTube and downloading a texting app, both of which required internet access.
Morrow County deputy prosecutor Richard Tovey received a copy of McCourt’s report and Tuesday filed a motion to revoke Christian’s release. Circuit Judge Daniel Hill issued the warrant the next day, and Pendleton police picked up Christian at his parents' home and booked him into the jail.
Christian’s next court appearance is Sept. 21 for a trial readiness hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.