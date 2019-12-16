REDMOND — The Redmond-based Catholic Diocese of Baker removed an Eastern Oregon priest from his parish and suspended him from ministry after the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City reported the priest was subject of a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.
The archdiocese said in a news release that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to “inappropriate though not-yet criminal advances” with a 17-year-old in 2001 when he was temporarily assigned to a church in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The archdiocese said it notified the Diocese of Baker, where Pasala was serving as pastor. The diocese removed him from the ministry on Dec. 6. Pasala had been serving as the pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Heppner and St. William Mission in Ione since 2014, according to Rev. Richard Fischer, vicar general of the Diocese of Baker.
Pasala will no longer be allowed to minister in the United States, according to a news release from the Diocese of Baker. No accusations were made against Pasala during his time in the diocese, according to Fischer, but if parishioners have information about such allegations, they should contact Leah Bickett, the diocese child protection coordination, at 541-388-4004.
Oklahoma City archdiocese spokeswoman Diane Clay said Pasala has returned to his native India for disciplinary action by the Diocese of Nellore and had no way of contacting him for comment.
In a report released in October, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said allegations of child sexual abuse had been substantiated against 11 of its clerics from 1960 to 2018.
The archdiocese said the allegation against Pasala was not substantiated during the previous investigation. The archdiocese’s list of those with substantiated sex abuse allegations says Pasala served at St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
