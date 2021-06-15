PENDLETON — After a 444-day closure because of the global pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon reopened June 1. Executive Director Joanna Engle now is focused on celebrating the museum’s 25th anniversary later this year.
“It was a long haul for us,” she said. “We just hunkered down and really appreciate the support of the community.”
Sadly, she said, the Portland Children’s Museum was not as fortunate. After 75 years, it recently shuttered its doors.
Engle, board president Kim Chavez-Sierra, and at-large member Chris Garrigues all agreed one of the saving graces was keeping expenditures at a minimum. The museum helped position itself 25 years ago to make it through lean times by buying its building.
“Having the foresight to purchase this building was a big factor,” Engle said. “We didn’t have a mortgage or rent. I think that was a huge part of us making it through.”
In addition, Chavez-Sierra and Garrigues said Engle’s leadership has been integral. Engle, who started at the museum in February 2017, came with three years experience at a children’s museum, as well as previously serving as a consultant for nonprofit organizations.
“We are all the better for having her steadfast leadership,” Chavez-Sierra said. “Her expertise has been essential in keeping us afloat and being able to reopen after 444 days.”
Garrigues agreed, saying Engle began the process of evaluating costs, programming and planning even before the pandemic hit.
Building for the future
Debbie McBee, who was the driving force behind the creation of the children’s museum, said buying the building in the spring of 1997 was an example of the power of community partnerships and support. After looking at several buildings, McBee said Amy Aldrich Bedford approached her with an offer. The children’s museum initially leased the old East Oregonian building until the sale was final.
“She showed us the old EO building — the current CMEO building — and agreed to sell it to us for a manageable price,” McBee said. “Amy and the EO board helped us tremendously by seeing the value of a children’s museum in our community and pricing the building in a way that we could purchase it.”
McBee, who was the nonprofit’s first board president and served four years as an unpaid executive director, wrote a grant proposal to the Meyer Memorial Foundation. After securing the building, the board and nearly 200 people rolled up their sleeves with exhibit planning, fundraising efforts, recruiting volunteers and more.
Pendleton experienced a harsh winter in 1994 when McBee, her husband, John, and their three children, ages 1, 3 and 5, returned to Eastern Oregon. With snow blanketing the region in October, McBee longed for a safe and educational venue where young families could take their children and have fun throughout the year.
Organizing a public meeting to gauge interest and brainstorm ideas, McBee said at least 40 people showed up and expressed enthusiasm. Thus, the initial effort began with many people joining committees.
“We worked very intensely for a full year and were able to open up after just one year,” McBee said.
Surviving the shutdown
And just as it took a village to see McBee’s dream come to fruition, it took a community to ensure the museum would survive a lengthy closure because of the global pandemic. Tight finances aren’t new to the museum. It nearly fell victim to the Great Recession, closing out 2009 with a $33,000 deficit.
During the pandemic closure, Engle said the children’s museum focused on paying the bills. Also, the organization wanted to maintain visibility and bring in revenue.
For more than a dozen years, the children’s museum hosted the Doxie Dash each June as its major fundraiser. In 2020, museum officials hoped it only would be postponed, but continued pandemic-related restrictions nixed the event. With things just beginning to open up, Chavez-Sierra and Garrigues said the board decided to forgo the Doxie Dash this year, instead opting to focus on the museum’s upcoming 25-year anniversary.
In addition to a pair of rummage sales that board members spearheaded, the museum’s toy store was open on Saturdays. And when the Pendleton Farmers Market resumed, the store opened on Fridays, too. The annual appeal, Engle said, highlighted the museum’s basic needs of paying its insurance and utilities.
“It was difficult because we knew a lot of people in town were struggling,” Engle said. “To ask them to give when they’re struggling was hard to do.”
However, she said the response from the community was heartwarming. Answering the call, the end-of-the-year effort brought in nearly $8,000.
Board members, who maintain the museum’s social media presence, recorded their own story times, conducted family-fun challenges and posted virtual child-related activities.
“We tried a few things online,” Garrigues said. “We didn’t want to lose contact with the community.”
But nothing replaces the hands-on interactive experience of going to the museum, he said. With the doors open again, the board, Engle and McBee are excited to see it thrive again.
“A child’s work is play, and this wonderful nonprofit has been able to provide children and families a fun place to learn and play together for many years,” McBee said.
The Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon is at 400 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.cmeo.org, Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.