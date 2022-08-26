A young cowgirl takes a ride on a faux bull with the help of her cowboy during the 2019 Children’s Rodeo at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena. The Children’s Rodeo returns Sept. 15, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
PENDLETON — The Children’s Rodeo in Pendleton is back.
The InterMountain Education Service District in a press release Friday, Aug. 26, announced the return of the event after cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The InterMountain ESD and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the Children’s Rodeo, which takes place on Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
The Children’s Rodeo provides youth with special needs, aged 5 to 10 years old, the opportunity to be cowboys and cowgirls inside the famous Round-Up Arena. About 50 children from around Eastern Oregon are set to be rodeo “contestants” this year. Students from school districts in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties are eligible to participate.
Rodeo participants can enjoy various activities that include riding horses and a pretend bull, barrel racing on stick ponies, Native American drumming and more. They also may enjoy the theme of the day, Tough Enough to Wear Pink. Each participant receives a T-shirt, cowboy hat, lariat, scarf, trophy and a photo with their cowboy volunteer.
Spectators are welcome at the Children’s Rodeo and admission is free, but attendees will need to pay for tickets to the regular Pendleton Round-Up rodeo later in the afternoon.
Dozens of volunteers, including Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and local cowboys and cowgirls, IMESD volunteers, Round-Up volunteers and community members work to make the Children’s Rodeo a success each year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.