Children's Rodeo rings in 35th year
A young cowgirl takes a ride on a faux bull with the help of her cowboy during the 2019 Children’s Rodeo at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena. The Children’s Rodeo returns Sept. 15, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Children’s Rodeo in Pendleton is back.

The InterMountain Education Service District in a press release Friday, Aug. 26, announced the return of the event after cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The InterMountain ESD and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the Children’s Rodeo, which takes place on Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.

