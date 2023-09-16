PENDLETON — Chinese delegates visiting Pendleton during the Round-Up to explore furthering trade with Oregon advocated for the U.S. to drop trade tariffs.
Jianmin Zhang, China's consul general in San Francisco, said that action would allow China to then drop its retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., and in turn put money back into the pockets of Americans.
"Because of the tariffs, each American household has to pay $1,300 more an average every year," he said.
Zhang called the tariffs "pointless" for the damage they do to business and people.
He led the eight-person diplomatic delegation of economic, commerce and agriculture experts from the People’s Republic of China's embassy in Washington, D.C., and the consulate in San Francisco on a swing Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 12-15, on through Eastern Oregon that included lunch with local farmers in Boardman, meetings with the presidents of Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, a meeting with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and taking in the Pendleton Round-Up itself.
Zhang and the delegation discussed their visit Sept. 14 at the East Oregonian office in Pendleton, with state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, by their side. Hansell said the Oregon-China Council works with building bridges and when the Legislature is in session finds who is available to meet with Chinese officials.
"And every time, almost without exception, I invite them to the Pendleton Round-Up. About a month ago, (Oregon-China Council member) Jin Lan called me and he said, ‘Sen. Hansell, good news, I got a Chinese delegation coming to the Pendleton Round-Up.’"
"It’s quite an eye-opening experience for us," Zhang said. "We appreciate the culture that is on display at Pendleton Round-Up. We see the spirit of the people, both riding horses and in the audience."
That same spirit, he said, is in the U.S.-China relationship.
"China and the U.S. are two important countries," he said. "Our relationship doesn't affect just our two countries, but the whole world. Fortunately, China and Oregon enjoy a strong relationship. The state of Oregon is going to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a sister province-state relationship with Fujian, one of the important provinces in China."
China is the biggest export market for American agricultural production, Zhang said.
"Every day, according to U.S. statistics, we buy roughly $100 million worth of agricultural production from the U.S., and the market still has tremendous potential. China is also the biggest export market for Oregon. Your exports to China accounts for about a quarter of your overall exports to the rest of the world," he said.
Trade generates jobs in the U.S. and improves living standards for consumers.
"So this time, we are here to explore the possibility of promoting trade between China and Oregon, in both directions," Zhang said.
Those trade numbers with the United States and Oregon can swell to a level where they can't be ignored. The tour group included Jiao Dian, the agriculture diplomat with the China embassy in Washington, D.C., who said China imported 2.73 million metric tons of wheat from the U.S. in 2021 at a value of $861 million. Oregon alone provided 548,000 metric tons of that total with a value of $197 million.
China imported 630,000 metric tons of wheat from the U.S. in 2022 at a trade value of $266 million. Of that total, 100,000 metric tons came from Oregon at a value of $40 million.
China imported 1.43 million metric tons of alfalfa and other hay in 2021 at a value of $567 million. Of that total, 34,000 metric tons originated in Oregon, at a value of $13.59 million.
In 2022, the U.S. exported 1.40 million metric tons of the same crops to China at a trade value of $759 million. Of that total, 32,000 metric tons were produced in Oregon at a value of $12.68 million.
"I think we are impressed by the good quality (here) and Oregon, especially Eastern Oregon, is heavily agricultural," Zhang said. "The well-being of farmers is important for China as well. We have 500 million farmers. China’s modernization will not be successful without progress in the development of (our) vast rural areas."
Zhang said China wants to see its agricultural exchanges and cooperation make more progress. China and Oregon, he said, face common challenges, such as how to ensure better crops, how to ensure agriculture flourishes in a more sustainable way and how to apply fertilizer in a wise way without causing any harm to the soil.
"There are many things that would serve our mutual interest, but let’s do it step by step," Zhang said. "If anyone tries to make progress, it’s better that we work in partnership. So we are here to learn more about East Oregon."
