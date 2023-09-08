Field_days _001.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Zemetra, professor at Oregon State University, talks June 13, 2023, about techniques for growing winter wheat during a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams. A Chinese delegation visits the center during the second week of September as part of a trip to explore buying crops from Eastern Oregon.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is many things to many people, but it might not have been thought of as a diplomatic attraction until next week, when a high-level delegation representing the People’s Republic of China comes to town.

For state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, his coaxing for a Chinese delegation to visit Round-up has been communicated for several years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.