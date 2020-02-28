A unit from the Oregon Army National Guard based in Pendleton landed a CH47F Chinook on Thursday on the baseball field behind Pilot Rock High School. All Pilot Rock students were given the opportunity to learn about and tour the aircraft. Many community members also were on hand for the landing and takeoff. The crew members explained to each group of students that the aircraft was built in 2008, had a maximum gross weight of 50,000 pounds, can carry 33 equipped personnel, and has the ability to lift up to 17,000 pounds of cargo.
