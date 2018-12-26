A fire on Christmas day displaced a family in Helix.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, the woman whose home burned down, Renae Swilling, was safe, as were her children and four dogs, and the family has a place to stay.
Family members set up a fundraiser to collect $1,000 in donations for toiletries, warm clothing and coats, food, pet supplies and kitchen utensils.
The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, along with Helix and Athena’s Rural Fire Protection districts, responded to the fire. East Umatilla County RFPD public information officer Suzie Reitz said the fire happened around 3:45 p.m., and that it was not clear whether the family was home at the time of the fire. She said the fire mainly damaged the attic, but there was a lot of subsequent water damage as crews extinguished the flames.
Athena Fire Chief John Reitz (husband of Suzie Reitz) said the cause of the fire was not confirmed as of Monday, but it was initially thought to be a heat lamp that had been placed over some hay bales to warm some animals on the back porch.
