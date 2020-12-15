HERMISTON — At night, Craig Dircksen and Lori Smith’s house is hard to miss.
Their home and yard are covered in tens of thousands of lights, all working in sync with a musical concert more than an hour long. During one song, a giant Spider Man dances on a 28-foot-tall metal Christmas tree. During another, a wave of pink crosses the house at the mention of Santa Claus bringing a Barbie.
“I’m one of those ‘go big or go home’ people, and I’m already home so I might as well go big,” Dircksen said.
The songs are broadcast over the radio frequency 88.1 FM and the light display runs from 5:30-9 p.m. nightly at 790 W. Johns Ave. in Hermiston. It brings a steady stream of people parking along the street or in the adjacent parking lot of Desert View Elementary School to watch and listen from their vehicles.
The home has featured a musical light display for three years now, but this year is bigger and more elaborate. Dircksen said he has been working on it since January, spending hours creating custom metal props and programming the songs.
“I like being different, and this is something you can’t just go downtown and buy,” he said.
While some musical light displays merely cause entire strands of light to blink on and off, every light on the Johns Avenue display can work individually, forming pictures and designs. To do that, Dircksen and family members who helped out had to install every bulb in its place by hand, including the hundreds that work together to create a sort of movie screen on the garage door.
They then select songs, purchase the rights to use them, choreograph the show for that song and go through a detailed computer programming process to make it happen.
“The computer side is very challenging,” Dircksen said.
He said he gets help from a community of Christmas light enthusiasts around the world who support each other by answering questions, offering advice and promoting videos of each other’s work. The program Dircksen is using, xLights, is free and available online.
Smith, Dircksen’s girlfriend, said even though it’s a lot of work, the payoff is the happiness it brings to people who come by and watch the show. In past years, they just let it spread by word of mouth, but this year they created a “Miracle on Johns Avenue” Facebook page, where they promote not only the light show, but also encourage people to pick up some movie theater popcorn or takeout from a local restaurant to eat in the car while watching.
“It does require a lot of work, but it’s definitely something people need this year, and so we wanted to do a little extra to get the word out,” Smith said.
She said her parents used to set up a Christmas light display in Stanfield that required an electrician to install an extra electrical box and ran up the electricity bill significantly. The new LED pixels that Smith and Dircksen are using are far more energy efficient, however, and Smith said people are always surprised to hear that their electricity bill only went up by “maybe $30” last December.
Dircksen said he appreciated how patient the neighbors have been with the extra traffic each night. He said his favorite part is when a vehicle rolls up with the windows open and he can hear laughs and squeals from excited children inside.
Their home isn’t the only Christmas lights display in Umatilla County worth seeing. Hermiston’s Parks and Recreation department has been collecting submissions of impressive Christmas light displays in the county, adding them to a public map online at bit.ly/lightupthetown-umatillacounty that now includes more than 40 displays. The department plans to host a vote on the best display, with a $250 gift card for the winner.
Beyond homemade light displays, area residents can also visit the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center’s Festival of Lights at 1730 E. Airport Road in Hermiston. Guests can currently walk through the display on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m. or drive through on Thursdays and Sundays from 5-10 p.m. Entrance is by donation, to benefit the Hermiston Rotary Club.
In Boardman, the SAGE Center at 101 Olson Road is hosting its annual musical light display every night in December from 5-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the display, set to music, in their vehicles while tuned in to 106.1 FM.
