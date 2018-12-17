One box brimming with canned foods and a whole turkey, an armful of wrapped presents, and a pair of warm socks later, everyone who walked out the doors of the Agape House on Monday felt the effects of Christmas Express as it rolled through Hermiston.
The annual effort by the Hermiston Police Department yielded 500 boxes of food, whole turkeys, bags of potatoes and onions, and hundreds of gifts for children ages 0 to 11. On Sunday, the police department delivered the haul to the Agape House, which is distributing the donations to families Monday through Wednesday.
Volunteer Ginger Haley checked in families as they came to collect donations. She checked off a list of 350 families and individuals in need, who were recommended by the schools, Department of Human Services, Head Start and local churches.
As families filed in, the children gravitated toward the pile of stuffed animals in the corner, while the parents perused the tables of hats, gloves and stocking stuffers. Each family also got to take home a jar of oatmeal cookie mix, and wrapped presents for each of their children. After collecting toys and gift boxes inside, visitors drove to the back of the Agape House building, where volunteers Doug Alvarez and John Carraher loaded boxes of food into cars.
Jan Maitland, an Agape House employee, said if someone was not on the list, but came looking for food or gifts for their children, they were asked to come back on Wednesday.
“We want everyone to have something,” she said.
Volunteer LaVera Sanchez said one of her favorite memories was from last year, when a woman came in after being recommended for the program.
“She didn’t know how her name got on the list,” Sanchez said. “But she couldn’t say ‘thank you’ enough. She was crying, she was very appreciative of everything.”
Two women who stopped by on Monday said the program has helped their families during some rough times.
“I just moved down from Alaska,” said Cheyenne Blazka, who found out about the program through her child’s school. “It’s really heartwarming to move and start fresh, and see that people still care.”
She said her kids were excited about the presents, but she was most grateful for the food donations.
“Food stamps don’t always cover everything,” she said. “It really helps.”
Stephanie Bates got donations from the program last year.
“We’ve been so down,” she said. “It’s awesome we could get gifts for the kids.”
“It helps keep Santa alive,” Blazka said.
In its 49th year, Christmas Express gathers donations from community groups and individuals, packages them up, and sends them to the Agape House. In addition to the items collected for Christmas donations, the program yielded about 8 large crates worth of food that Agape House will be able to distribute throughout the year.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the program received about $6,500 in cash donations as of Monday, and that the donations from school food drives were the largest he’d seen in the 15 years he’s been doing Christmas Express.
He said in the past few years, employees from other city departments have joined the police department. They gather at the Hermiston Community Center, everyone boxes food or wraps gifts, and then shares a meal afterward. About 90 people showed up at the community center last Tuesday, and it took them an hour and a half to package everything.
Sanchez said it takes at least six people per day, working from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to get donations out to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.