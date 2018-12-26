HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is once again offering free Christmas tree recycling.
Hermiston residents can drop off their old (real wood) Christmas trees next to the south parking lot at Butte Park until Jan. 28. Trees should be free of tinsel, ornaments and other objects.
After the drop-off deadline the city, in partnership with RDO Equipment and Vermeer, will turn the trees into mulch to be used in city parks.
