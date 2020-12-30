HERMISTON — As Hermiston residents take down their Christmas decorations, they can get rid of their trees at Butte Park.
Trees can be dropped off on the south side of the park next to the splash pad, in the marked area, until Jan. 31, 2021.
Trees should be real, not artificial, and be stripped of all lights, bulbs, tinsel and other decorations. At the end of January, they will be turned into mulch that will be used throughout the city’s park system.
