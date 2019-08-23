HERMISTON — Following an investigation, police have issued one citation following a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 395 near Walmart on Monday morning.
Higinio Hernandez-Sanchez, 54, of Plymouth, Washington, was cited for careless driving this week.
Hernandez-Sanchez was turning from East Cornell Place onto Highway 395 in a red 2005 Dodge Neon outside Walmart when he hit Steven Brockett, 60, of Hermiston.
Brockett was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle, and was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Hermiston Police chief Jason Edmiston said that the report has been sent to the District Attorney's Office to review potential charges against Brockett, who has a felony suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.