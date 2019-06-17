HERMISTON — In the spirit of efficiency, contractors installing a new water main for the city of Hermiston are adding about 1,500 feet of sewer line as well.
The water main along East Theater Lane is part of a larger infrastructure project to attract new housing developments to northeastern Hermiston by making it less cost-prohibitive to serve the homes with utilities.
The sewer line will serve the new Cimmaron Terrace subdivision going in off Theater Lane. Assistant city manager Mark Morgan said the city plans to pave part of East Theater Lane later this year, so it made sense to add the sewer line now so that the developer could use the same contractor and the road didn't get torn up again immediately after paving.
The developer is helping pay for the line, along with about $30,000 from the Hermiston School District. The district plans to build a new elementary school off Theater Lane when it can get a bond passed, and Morgan said the district will benefit greatly from Cimmaron Terrace bringing the sewer line much closer than it would otherwise be to the future school.
