HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council turned its eye toward cybersecurity on Monday, after dozens of cities had their data held ransom by hackers this year.
City Finance Director Mark Krawczyk said the 25-page policy was adapted from a template provided by the city’s insurance company.
“This was put together with great care to address a very real threat,” Krawczyk said.
He displayed examples of several recent emails city staff and councilors had received, attempting to scam them into giving hackers their information. In one, Krawczyk himself received an email that appeared to be from Mayor David Drotzmann, asking the finance director to immediately send a payment of $59,000 to an account. In another, the payroll staff received an email appearing to be from City Manager Byron Smith, saying he had been having difficulty accessing his payroll information and needed to update his password.
Staff and elected officials who have fallen for such phishing schemes in other cities have, in some cases, opened up their city to ransomware attacks. At least 55 jurisdictions have been compromised so far this year, Krawczyk said, and some have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for hackers to release their computer systems.
Criminals feel cities don’t have the same wherewithal as private companies to protect their data, Krawczyk said, “and they’re right.”
“They’re picking on very small jurisdictions,” he said.
Krawczyk said the city had upped their security in recent years, hiring the Intermountain Education Service District to provide IT support, scanning each incoming email for malware, backing up systems on a regular basis and generating a bright yellow notice at the top of emails that came from outside the city’s network, asking staff to stop and verify the sender’s email address.
The cybersecurity policy presented to the council on Monday outlines best practices ranging from staff trainings to safeguards on confidential data.
Councilors unanimously approved the policy, expressing their thanks to staff and the IMESD for their work in keeping the city’s records safe.
On Monday, Krawczyk also presented the city’s monthly financial report, which drew some questions from councilors.
During the previous fiscal year the city briefly dropped below the minimum reserve amount in the general fund set by city policy. Krawczyk told councilors that in order to avoid that happening again he had shifted the timing of some payments to match up with periods of low cash flow for the city — for example, transferring Hermiston Energy Services’ payment in lieu of taxes into the general fund all at once at the beginning of the fiscal year instead of monthly.
Drotzmann said he was concerned the change was merely a “shell game” and didn’t fix the overall problem.
Smith said staff were looking closely at general fund spending and department heads had been good about keeping their expenses low. Krawcyzk said he was considering starting to set aside an extra $250,000 in revenue per year during the budgeting process to start building the city’s cash reserves higher.
Councilor John Kirwan said when he first joined the council, the city’s ending fund balance always was more than $2 million above the minimum reserve, so it was never a worry. In recent years, however, the city has used up that cushion through generous donations to projects, such as Kennison Field, the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center and Harkenrider Senior Activity Center.
“We don’t have that money anymore,” he said. “I think those were good investments in the community, but when people come to us for money, we spent that money.”
