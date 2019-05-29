The Hermiston City Council approved annexation of 9.35 acres of property off Elm Avenue for a planned subdivision on Tuesday.
The subdivision, located at 1290 W. Elm Ave. across from the Oxbow Trail entrance, would have an estimated 39 single-family dwellings, according to the annexation application submitted to the city. Developer Dean Maldenado, of FDM Development, told the city's planning commission the homes would likely sell at $275,000 to $350,000.
City planner Clint Spencer told city councilors on Tuesday that the planning commission hearing on the subject had drawn some opposition from neighbors concerned about the fact that the property is zoned R-4, allowing for denser, multi-family development. They voiced concerns about traffic and crowding.
In response to the testimony at the meeting, Spencer said, Maldenado said he had no interest in adding multi-family dwellings to the site. He offered to voluntarily enter into a binding development agreement with the city to only develop single-family homes on lots of at least 8,000 square feet — developing to an R-1 standard but saving the time and expense it would take to go through a rezoning process to change the comprehensive plan.
Spencer said the development agreement made the planning commission comfortable with recommending that the city approve the annexation. The development will still have to go through the platting process and other approvals before being built.
He said water and sewer are available to be extended to the development, and the developer would be required to pave the unpaved section of West Elm Avenue and add sidewalks, curbs and gutters. He said the new traffic signal at that intersection will help "a lot" with traffic flow.
Mayor David Drotzmann asked about another letter of opposition, sent by owners of a nearby property for sale, who stated there was already "ample" property available nearby for that use. Spencer said the property in question was zoned for commercial use, not residential.
The property for the new subdivision sits behind Lifetime Vision Source, owned by the mayor. The mayor only votes on city ordinances in the event of a tie, and Tuesday's vote was unanimous.
The proposed subdivision off of Elm is one of several housing projects proposed or started in the city recently. Last month the council annexed land off Theater Lane into the city for a proposed 53-lot subdivision, and construction has started on a 43-unit apartment complex on Southeast Sixth Street.
"Hopefully this all comes to fruition, because we need it," Drotzmann said.
On Tuesday the city council also approved renewing the city's contract with Kayak Public Transit, which runs the city's free public bus system. The city started the HART in January 2017.
Assistant city manager Mark Morgan said the agreement for 2019-21 is the same as the HART's first two years — the city pays Kayak $125,000 a year to run the entire operation.
He said ridership was at about 5,000 rides in 2018, but is on track to reach over 8,000 in 2019. The bus system has expanded its hours and now runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, making 10 loops per day through the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.