HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss a proposed franchise agreement for placement of small cell technology that can be used to deliver 5G cellphone service during its Monday, March 8, meeting.
Cellphone carriers, internet service providers and other telecommunication companies pay fees, known as franchise fees, to place their technology along city rights-of-way. The proposal before the council would allow Oregon RSA#2, described in the agenda packet as the entity operating U.S. Cellular’s system in the Hermiston area, to pay to place “small cell” wireless transmitters and receivers on power poles and street lights.
The five-year agreement would generate $5,670 for the city in 2021, with a 3% increase in fees per year plus $270 per additional device placed.
The consent agenda for the March 8 meeting includes a request from planning department staff to initiative the public hearing and public notice process necessary to amend the city’s zoning ordinance. The amendments would add a new proposed use to some residential zoning, known as a “senior housing cluster,” that would permit for a mixture of memory care, assisted living, and other types of housing for senior citizens on one property.
According to the agenda packet, the proposed change was spurred in part by the city’s request for proposals for creating a senior housing project on property on Northwest 11th Street.
The March 8 agenda also includes several presentations at the start of the meeting, including one on school resources officers and another recognizing the winner of the Funland Playground art contest. The meeting will end with an urban renewal agency vote on a façade grant request to help pay for new awnings at 149 E. Main St.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center and will be livestreamed on the city of Hermiston YouTube channel as well. The full agenda packet can be found at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
