HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will be asked to adopt cybersecurity policies during its Monday meeting.
Staff have been working on creating a 25-page set of guidelines on protecting the city from cybersecurity attacks. Cities in some parts of the United States have had all of their data held ransom by hackers, who have demanded millions of dollars for the release of records ranging from police reports to email accounts to building permits.
The proposed plan up for a vote Monday includes measures such as backing up data, proper disposal of confidential records, strong password requirements, regular trainings, network vulnerability assessments and creating an incident response team to handle data recovery efforts during security breaches or natural disasters.
The cybersecurity policy headlines a short agenda for the night, which also includes the consent agenda and the city's regular reports from staff, committees and council members.
The council meets Monday at 7 p.m. at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. The agenda packet can be previewed before the meeting at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.