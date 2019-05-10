The Hermiston City Council will continue their discussion about the future of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center on Monday.
The council's regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Preceding that meeting will be a 6 p.m. work session to discuss what the city's top priorities should be concerning EOTEC. Options for improvements to the site include landscaping, irrigation, an RV park, and adding office and storage space for the Umatilla County Fair staff.
On the agenda for Monday's regular meeting is an update to the city's local improvement district ordinance, which allows costs for public infrastructure improvements such as paving a road to be divided among neighbors. The ordinance has not been updated since 1961 and some sections are out of compliance with state law.
The council will also consider an order giving permission for East McKinney Road to become a county road, to be maintained by Umatilla County. The road, which connects Southeast Fourth Street to South First Street behind Safeway, has formerly been considered a public road but was not a city or county road.
Also on the agenda is approval of a contract with Pioneer Construction to complete an overlay of Hermiston Avenue this summer. Pioneer was the low bidder at $442,036 for a basic resurfacing or $579,787 if the council chooses to include a rebuild of sidewalks and storm drains.
The full agenda packet can be found online at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
