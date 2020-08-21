HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss a proposed new subdivision during its Monday, Aug. 24, meeting.
According to the agenda packet for the meeting, developer Jeff Newman has requested that the city annex 13.8 acres on the south side of Desert Sky Drive, off South First Street. He plans to build a subdivision of 31 single-family homes on the property if the annexation is approved.
The council will also consider a request from resident Kelly Nobles to amend its accessory dwelling unit code to allow single-wide manufactured homes to be placed as accessory structures on lots with existing homes. The proposed amendment would also allow manufactured homes larger than 1,000 square feet to be placed on lots that already contain a house smaller than 1,000 square feet, causing the original home to be considered an accessory dwelling instead.
Currently, the city’s code does not allow for single-wide manufactured homes outside of mobile home parks.
According to the staff report by Planning Director Clint Spencer, while staff recommended the adoption of the amendment to the planning commission, the commission is recommending the city council reject the amendment over concerns it would have negative effects on existing residential neighborhoods.
The council will also discuss a resolution authorizing city staff to refinance two loans totaling approximately $15.5 million from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan that the city took out in 2010 to help pay for a new recycled water treatment plant. According to the agenda packet, refinancing the loan will save the city approximately $880,000 in net costs.
The council will also discuss giving away 40 free taxi rides per new rider to provide incentive for more people to sign up for the city’s WORC taxi ticket program that subsidizes rides for area residents traveling to and from work.
