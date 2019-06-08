HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will vote Monday on its budget for 2019-20.
The budget includes money for water and sewer projects, paving East Theater Lane, placing an overlay on West Hermiston Avenue and building a skate park next summer. It also includes money for increased patrol cars in the police department so that officers can park patrol vehicles at home, and a 2.75% cost of living increase for city staff.
Monday's regular 7 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 6 p.m. work session for the city to continue to discuss its strategic plan for the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
After the regular business meeting the council will adjourn and reconvene as the Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency in order to pass the agency's 2019-20 budget. The budget includes money for new wayfinding signage and landscaping downtown.
The council meets at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. The agenda packet, including the full budget, can be found online at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
