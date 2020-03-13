MILTON-FREEWATER — John Lyon raised his right hand, his left hand resting on a Bible held by his brother, Nathan. The 50-year-old gazed steadily at City Recorder Leanne Steadman as he repeated the oath.
“I, John Lyon,” he intoned, ending with, “will abide by the ordinances and charter of the City of Milton-Freewater, and will perform the duties of city councilor to the best of my ability, so help me God.”
The freshman Milton-Freewater city councilor took his seat behind a brand-new name plate and began to fill out a term left vacant after the death of his father in August. In assuming Orrin Lyon’s seat on the council, John extends an almost unbroken chain of Lyons serving on the council all the way back to the mid-60s. Orrin, 82, died in August after being thrown from his mule during a trail ride in Harris Park. His uncle Mel, who started serving in 1964, died while in office in 2001 at age 84.
On Monday evening, as John Lyon settled into his place at the table in the Milton-Freewater Public Library’s Albee Room, City Manager Linda Hall beamed at the newbie councilor.
“Mr. Mayor, we have a quorum,” she said.
Lyon, who works for Walla Walla County, Washington, as a mechanic, humbly admits he may or may not have the right stuff for the position. While he loves his city, he never once attended a city council meeting until the one in which he was approved. When people had approached him earlier about the idea of filling out his father’s term, he said he blew them off. But people, including his brother Nathan, kept bringing it up. Then his 29-year-old daughter Noel Shannon pushed him to do it. He asked her why and she proceeded to list his attributes.
“The person she described would be a really good councilor,” Lyon said.
She fetched him an application from Milton-Freewater City Hall and he filled it out, figuring the council could turn him down and halfway expected they would. But they didn’t. In the back of his mind, he heard his dad’s voice.
“Dad thought a lot of this city,” Lyon said. “Dad wouldn’t want to leave the city council in a tough spot.”
He described his father and uncle with obvious respect.
Orrin, he said, grew up on a family farm, the youngest of six brothers. Those who knew him described him as a quiet, wise and conservative man, who was involved with FFA and his church. He worked in his older brother Mel’s custom harvest business until 1979 until he got a job with the Rogers Canning Company in Walla Walla, Washington, where he worked until 2002.
Parkinson’s disease, a disorder that limits and slows movement, took its toll in recent years. Orrin gave up riding his motorcycle after his balance deteriorated, Lyon said. On the day of his accident, Orrin and a friend rode along the South Fork of the Walla Walla River. They were almost back when Orrin fell off the mule and down a 60-foot cliff.
A helicopter rushed him to Walla Walla with multiple broken bones. He was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died of complications.
Hall, who started with the city as executive secretary to the city manager in 1993, knew both brothers. She said Orrin reluctantly took office after Mel’s death in 2001 and almost immediately got comfortable in council chambers.
“Orrin said he was just filling out his brother’s term and that was it,” Hall said. “But he kept filing to run. He served as council president almost from the beginning.”
Mel, say those who knew him, proved himself to be a no-nonsense problem solver in life who sent his combine crews out with a prayer and worked endless hours during harvest season and brought the same work ethic to City Hall. Hall recalled that Mel, a polio surviver, made his way up the steep City Hall steps each week to talk with the city manager about agenda items.
“He was super-intelligent and super committed,” she said. “He was very careful to study both sides of issues.”
Mel resigned in 1994, citing health problems, but won reelection again in 1999 after getting fired up about an issue, Lyon said. He died in 2001 before completing his term.
Key met Mel after winning his race for mayor earlier that year.
“It was a contentious time when I became mayor,” Key said. “Two-thirds of the way through my first meeting, we fired the city manager.”
Mel had advocated for the city manager, while Key voted to remove him. Despite the rough start, Key developed a trusting working relationship with Mel, whom he described as tough and conservative.
Key said Orrin started filling out his brother’s term with trepidation, but eased into the job quickly.
On Monday night, Mel’s nephew and Orrin’s son joined with Key and councilors Steve Irving, Jose Garcia and Vern Pressnall to discuss a slate of issues. The newcomer quietly registered his votes, asking a couple of questions along the way.
Lyon said he plans to fill out his father’s term until it ends on Dec. 31, 2022, and go from there.
“I’m intrigued,” he said. “This is a new experience.”
Lyon said he begins this adventure with some regrets.
“My dad served 18 years and I never once went to a city council meeting,” he said. “I never once saw him in action. I’m beating myself up about that.”
