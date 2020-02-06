PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is predicting flooding for the east end of the city, according to a release from the public works department.
City crews are placing sand and sand bags at space 39 in Riverview Mobile Home Park. City crews will be monitoring and replenishing as needed today and through tomorrow.
“Riverside Mobile Home Park is impacted at about 8,500 cubic feet per second,” the release said. “Flow in the river is estimated to peak at over 10,000 cubic feet per second by this afternoon/evening."
The remainder of the city is protected by the city’s levee system and is not expected to be impacted. Sidewalk closures are currently in place at the 10th Street Bridge and Eighth Street Bridge.
