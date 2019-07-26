HERMISTON — The ball is rolling to rebuild Funland playground.
The beloved, castle-like wooden structure in the shadow of the Hermiston Butte burned down in May in a suspected case of arson. This will be the third time the community builds a playground there — the original structure built in 1996 was burned down in 2001 and replaced in 2002.
The committee leading the charge this time around held its first meeting Wednesday to discuss design, budget, and fundraising. They plan to open a new playground at the beginning of summer 2020.
“How often do you get to do this?” parks and recreation director Larry Fetter said.
“Too often, actually,” city councilor Jackie Myers quipped.
Fetter told the committee, made up of seven community members, two city councilors and the mayor, that the insurance company has notified the city it will pay out $750,000 for the damages. He proposed a goal of raising $300,000 more by January.
That may seem like a lot, but Mayor David Drotzmann pointed out Hermiston residents’ history of generosity and how “near and dear” to the community’s heart the project is. Committee member Ric Sherman, who is a member of the Rotary Club, said the project would be the club’s top priority for the year, and other service club members expressed similar sentiments.
Some lifelong Hermiston residents at the meeting said they have spent hours watching children and grandchildren play there, while others who moved to the community more recently said Funland was one of the highlights of their recruitment tour when they were deciding whether to move to Hermiston.
“My kids absolutely love Funland, so they were real excited that Mom got picked (for the committee),” Patricia Alder said.
According to the timeline laid out by Fetter, the committee will examine proposals and pick a design company in August and complete the design (with public input) in November. Fundraising would wrap up in January, and construction would start in February.
The committee agreed that it was time to move on from wooden structures to a more durable composite plastic material that will retain some of the same look without the flammability. In the same vein, the area underneath will likely change from bark chips to a rubberized surface. Security upgrades, fewer places to hide behind, more accessibility for children with disabilities and more shade were also on the list.
In addition to a new playground itself, Fetter proposed the committee also look at adding at least one more picnic shelter to the area and building a restroom/concessions building right next to the playground.
He said the concessions area could take requests for proposals, or the Tiki Hut shaved ice stand currently located on the other side of the splash pad could move there. The Tiki Hut owner does a great job of keeping an eye on the splash pad, he said, and it would be nice to have the same kind of watchful eye on Funland as well.
Fetter said he envisioned about 40% of the construction of the playground being done by contractors, 40% done by parks staff and 20% done by the community. But committee members said volunteer work should play a more prominent role if possible.
“The more community involvement, the more ownership people feel,” Sherman said.
Committee members asked about the engraved fence pickets, plaques and other items that carried the names of the donors from the last build. Fetter said anything with a name on it has been removed and saved, including 800 fence pickets, ahead of demolition of the blackened structure over the next couple of weeks. They are not in good enough shape to reuse, however.
Fetter said some people have suggested the playground be moved to a location more visible from a main road so that more people can keep an eye on it. But committee members rejected the idea, pointing out its central location in the community, the cost savings from rebuilding in the same footprint and other benefits.
“This is the heart of our community,” Mayor David Drotzmann said. “Just because someone stuck a knife in there and twisted it to make us feel bad, doesn’t mean we should give in.”
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said there were security upgrades that could be added to the new park, from better design to a good-quality camera feed beamed live to the police station.
The city has released a request for proposals and committee members plan to meet with interested bidders on Aug. 8, before choosing a designer on Aug. 21 and starting the community input process and fundraising campaign.
