BOARDMAN — The city of Boardman is looking to fill an open seat on its planning commission, according to a press release.
The commission is made up of seven members appointed by the city council. The group advises the council on planning and development within Boardman, including land use and zoning matters like plan amendments, zone changes, conditional use permits, variances, and tentative subdivision projects, the press release said.
The group holds meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at Boardman City Hall at 7 p.m. People interested in the position must live within city limits. The term lasts through Dec. 31, the press release said.
Those interested should send an email to Community Development Director Barry Beyeler at bbeyeler@cityofboardman.com, or a letter to Boardman City Hall, P.O. Box 229, Boardman, OR 97818.
