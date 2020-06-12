HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is reopening many of its facilities on Monday, June 15 after Umatilla County was approved for Phase 2 of reopening.
City playgrounds were already opened the week of June 8, according to a news release. City hall, the Hermiston Public Library and the Parks and Recreation offices at the Hermiston Community Center will all reopen to walk-in traffic from the public on June 15. The splash pad at Butte Park will reopen Saturday, June 13 and the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center will reopen June 24.
Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said in a statement that the city has maintained a "high level of customer service" during the shutdown while abiding by state guidelines.
“Even as we begin to reopen and return to normal, we encourage residents who are uncomfortable visiting city facilities in person to call or email and we will work with them to maintain services in an appropriate manner," he said.
According to the news release, the city will maintain strict cleaning protocols and has added Plexiglass dividers at customer service desks and markers on the floor to space out customers. At the library, there will be limits on how many people can be in the building at a time, and items checked in will be quarantined for three days before returning to the shelves.
City council and planning commission meets will move to the Hermiston Community Center starting on June 22 to allow for a larger audience, but the meetings will also continue to be available on YouTube and the city's website.
The municipal court will continue to be by appointment only.
