An American Rock Products truck spreads water Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, over packed gravel on Main Street at Brownfield Park in Pendleton. The city has removed the traffic light at the intersection with Byers Avenue for the overlay project and replaced it with temporary stop signs. The city is not replacing the lights but plans to install stop signs at the intersection.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has removed one of the two traffic lights it owns.
“The signal at Main (Street) and Byers (Avenue) is gone permanently,” Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said. “It will be replaced by straight through traffic on Main and stop signs on Byers. It was old and needs replacement.”
The city took this decision in a process with Oregon Department of Transportation, he said. A study found the signal wasn’t warranted. ODOT and Pendleton collaborated on safety upgrades and traffic flow improvements.
The work also includes building bulbs, such as the ones now in place on the 200 block of Southeast Court Avenue, to shorten crosswalks at the intersection of Byers Avenue and Main Street.
The city also urges drivers to watch for lane and parking closures for the next two weekends, Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23, as it works on the corners of Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest First Street and Southwest Dorian Avenue and Southwest First Street.
Sidewalk detours should be in place. Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, may find access through or around our work zones.
ODOT Transportation Region 5 public information officer Tom Strandberg said the poles and span wires holding the traffic signals at these intersections are old and do not meet safety standards. Preconstruction drilling activities will determine ground conditions and placement of new signal poles.
Project design will be completed by the end of 2023 with construction scheduled for 2024.
“We’ve just completed phase one,” Vicki Moles, ODOT Region 5 community affairs specialist, said. “Traffic signals along Dorion were removed in phase one. They will not be replaced. Removing them will help traffic flow.”
The signals were at Southeast and Southwest Dorion and First.
“Phase two will get rid of the old hanging wires,” Moles said. “When the project is in construction, the wires are to be replaced with arched poles over the intersections” of Southwest Court and Dorion avenues with Southwest First Street.
Patterson also said the city’s punch list of items needing attention should wrap up before the end of the year.
The city and the state undertook ambitious street and highway repair projects in Pendleton this year. Patterson said the city’s overlay and slurry seal projects still are underway.
Urban renewal district funding paid for the work on Southeast Byers Avenue and Main Street and Southwest 10th Street between Dorion and Emigrant avenues.
“We hope to complete those projects around the end of the first week of November,” he said.
