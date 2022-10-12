IMG_1631.JPG

An American Rock Products truck spreads water Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, over packed gravel on Main Street at Brownfield Park in Pendleton. The city has removed the traffic light at the intersection with Byers Avenue for the overlay project and replaced it with temporary stop signs. The city is not replacing the lights but plans to install stop signs at the intersection.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has removed one of the two traffic lights it owns.

“The signal at Main (Street) and Byers (Avenue) is gone permanently,” Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said. “It will be replaced by straight through traffic on Main and stop signs on Byers. It was old and needs replacement.”

