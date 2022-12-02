PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton warned that chemical deicers can permanently damage new concrete, which Pendleton regards as younger than five years.
"We're conservative," Public Works Director Bob Patterson said. "Some jurisdictions use a two-year standard for new concrete. We'd like to keep all the new concrete in good condition."
Thanks to recent street work by the city and Oregon Department of Transportation, Pendleton is covered by acres of new concrete. Patterson said adjacent property owners are responsible for repairing damage, which costs roughly $11-$13.50 per square foot.
"Read the label," he urged. "More is not better."
In addition to reading the full instructions, the city engineering department reminded the public to read all disclaimers on any product before purchasing. They typically don't recommend use on new concrete. Should questions arise, contact the department at 541-966-0203.
Chemical deicers, generally various salts, should be avoided in favor of other deicers or alternatives to deicing. Among the chemical deicers risky to new concrete are ammonium nitrate and sulfate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, acetate and nitrate. The city even discourages the use of common rock salt.
Some safer alternatives are cat litter, sand or rock chips.
"Leaf blowers can clean sidewalks," Patterson said. "If the snow accumulation is less than 2 inches, you can blow all of it off and let the earth warm the sidewalk. That doesn't work in sub-freezing weather and rain."
Patterson recommended buying traction footwear. For travel on city streets, he suggested four-wheel drive, snow tires or chains.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.