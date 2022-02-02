PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is preparing for a massive street construction season in 2022.
At a Tuesday, Feb. 1 city council meeting, Public Works Director Bob Patterson explained how the city was able to raise more than $7 million to maintain and repair roads in Pendleton this summer.
It’s a far cry from what Pendleton used to spend on street preservation. According to Patterson, the city spent an average of $270,000 from 1994 to 2015. In the ensuing years, the city instituted and then raised the street utility fee, the state raised its gas tax, increasing the share it distributed to cities, and the city continually banked its allocation from the federal gas tax.
Perhaps the most significant development was the council, acting as the Pendleton Development Commission, committed $10 million from the urban renewal district for urban renewal projects over multiple years.
All of this activity is culminating in the 2022 street constructions season, which will see the city commit $3.2 million from street fund and another $4 million from the urban renewal district. Patterson said staff still are working on cost estimates for the street repairs, but city officials already are looking at Northwest Despain Avenue, the Main Street Bridge and North Main Street for possible repairs. The latter has long been on the city’s radar, but the residential street’s abnormally wide lanes have made repairs cost prohibitive in the past.
Whether 2022’s repair season and the city’s past work to increase its rate of road maintenance is paying off won’t be known until at least 2023. The city has traditionally analyzed the overall pavement condition of its street system on a five-year cycle, with the last assessment done in 2018.
There is no guarantee the money the city is spending will go as far as it used to: Patterson said street construction costs have been rising rapidly, meaning contractors for crack seals, slurry seals and overlays are offering higher bids for their services.
“It’s intuitive,” he said. “Costs go up. Most of that cost is tied to oil and asphalt.”
Over the course of his presentation, Patterson showed the council a series of figures and maps to demonstrate what the city had done in the past and what it planned to do in the future. Councilor Sally Brandsen asked Patterson if he could share those the maps and other information on current and upcoming street projects on the city’s website. Patterson said the city could, but it was one of many tasks his department was working on.
“You're asking us to do over 7 million (dollars) in streets this year,” he said. “We don't have time. That's one of my biggest issues in doing that communication. That's it’s own effort.”
While the city has been able to raise its street funding level significantly in less than a decade, it hasn’t been a glide path to smoother streets since 2015.
Pendleton voters have twice rejected a gas tax that would have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars more for street funding. And the 2021 street construction season saw several road repair projects bleed into the fall due to construction delays. City officials attributed the longer construction times to shallow gas lines that delayed the project, which was further elongated after contractors used the downtime to work on street projects in other cities.
