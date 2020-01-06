HERMISTON — Hermiston residents looking for a place to dispose of their Christmas tree can drop them off at Butte Park.
The city of Hermiston is once again taking trees at the park, on the south side of the parking lot. No artificial trees will be accepted, and trees must be free of ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations.
Trees will be accepted through Jan. 31, after which RDO Equipment and Vermeer will assist the city in turning the trees into mulch to be used in city parks throughout the year.
