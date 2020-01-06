PENDLETON — Jim Critchley is Pendleton’s new fire chief.
Critchley, an Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame inductee, came to Pendleton in August to assume the job of interim fire chief. The new chief will be sworn in Tuesday night during the Pendleton City Council meeting.
“We’ve been very happy with the experience and professionalism shown by the chief over the last few months, so we’re very glad that he’s agreed to join our team on a long-term basis,” said City Manager Robb Corbett.
Critchley kindled his career with an EMT class, then worked as instructor, firefighter, EMT and security guard for private agencies. With the Tucson Fire Department, he made his way through the ranks from paramedic in 1988 to fire chief in 2011. He has collected numerous awards including 2008 Chief Fire Officer of the Year by the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association and Arizona’s Bob Weber Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.
Critchley served as representative on the State Fire Training Association and the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association, the Western Fire Chiefs Association board and the International Association of Fire Chiefs board.
He received an MBA from the University of Arizona, a bachelor's degree in fire service management from Arizona State University and an AAS in fire science from Pima Community College.
He and his wife, Karen, have three adult children.
