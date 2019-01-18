The city of Hermiston is looking for input on a planned skate park.
Skateboarders, neighbors of the proposed park and others with an interest in the project are invited to give their opinions on Thursday from 3:45-5:15 p.m. at Hermiston High School.
The city aims to build the park on South First Street, just north of the high school and across the street from the building that houses Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Fire District. While the city already owned a part of the undeveloped property across from the public safety building, in 2017 it made a deal with Mitco Investments to lease more land, allowing for a larger design, parking and landscaping.
Local skaters were first asked to give their input on the project in 2015, but the park was put on hold after an Oregon Supreme Court ruling that opened cities up to more liability for public use of parks. The legislature passed a bill protecting cities in 2017, and money for the skate park was included in the city’s 2018-19 budget.
The city has retained California Skateparks, a skate park design and construction company, and representatives from the company will be on hand Thursday to discuss various design options for the park.
For more information, call Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.