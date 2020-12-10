HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will vote on awarding the bid for a major water line project during its Monday, Dec. 14, city council meeting.
The new pipes will run down Northwest Seventh Street, Ridgeway Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street near Rocky Heights Elementary School. A memo in the council's agenda packet describes the current pipes as some of the oldest in Hermiston, dating back to the 1920s, and states that sections of the infrastructure there are failing.
The deadline for bids had not yet passed when the agenda was released and so information on specific bidders and prices was not yet available.
During the Dec. 14 meeting the council also plans to consider a new fee schedule, which combines all of the various city departments' fees into a single, 38-page master document that will make it easier for member of the public to locate costs. Some of the fees have been adjusted, as well.
The council meeting will begin with a presentation on a new version of the city website planned for launch on Dec. 15, and end with new city councilors being sworn in in preparation for taking their seat on the council during the first meeting of 2021 (the council will not hold a Dec. 28 meeting).
