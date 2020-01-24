HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss the possible use of eminent domain Monday for a realignment of the intersection of Geer, Harper and River roads.
The confusing Y-shaped intersection west of Home Depot, which presents drivers with three closely spaced stop signs as it crosses over railroad tracks, is the most expensive street project on the city's five-year capital improvement plan, at $1.5 million.
City engineers from Anderson Perry & Associates have been working since 2018 on a design for the intersection. The agenda packet for Monday's meeting shows three possible designs for the realignment, and all three utilize two parcels located on the northeast side of the intersection.
According to a memo to councilors by Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan, a 2019 appraisal of the 0.81 acres of land valued it at $65,000. He lists reasons that other alignments aren't feasible — using the railroad right-of-way on the northwest side creates a "very extreme angle" for southbound vehicles on Geer Road, for example.
City councilors will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would declare the parcels necessary for the project, allowing the city to force the property owner to sell even if they don't want to. The memo does not include information about the current property owner or whether the city has already approached them about selling.
On Monday, the council will also discuss some changes to the city's code of ordinances, as part of an ongoing effort to update it chapter by chapter. This week's chapters are on garbage and public contracts. The garbage chapter adds updated rules about handling of infectious waste. Proposed revisions to the public contracts chapter include clarifying language on conflicts of interest and allowing the city to give preference to companies based in Oregon or using recycled materials.
