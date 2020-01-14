HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is hosting an open house next week to discuss a new wayfinding project.
The city plans to add and update signs around town to make it easier for visitors to find their way around Hermiston and discover community attractions.
According to a news release, they have have hired MERJE, a design firm with "specific expertise in Community Wayfinding," to assist with the project.
Community members can come and listen to a presentation, ask questions and give input on Jan. 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
