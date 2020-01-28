HERMISTON — City staff have a green light on pursuing property at the intersection of Geer, Harper and River roads in Hermiston in order to make the intersection easier to navigate.
The city council discussed the proposed $1.5 million project Monday. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the Y-shaped intersection is confusing and has had at least nine reported crashes since 2004, but the biggest problem is there is not much room for cars to "stack" up when the intersection gets busy, particularly if multiple people want to turn onto River Road.
"You can fit one, maybe two vehicles between the intersection and the railroad tracks," he said.
City engineers Anderson Perry & Associates conducted a traffic study and found a mix of semi-trucks visiting places like Home Depot and Marlette, plus personal vehicles coming in from Umatilla or visiting Theater Lane-area neighborhoods.
They devised several different options for realigning the intersection, each with pros and cons.
A single-lane roundabout would keep cars flowing smoothly in and out but would be completely shut down any time a train came through.
Moving the railroad crossing down to Theater Lane would untangle the traffic at the current intersection but is much more expensive and would put people trying to turn from River Road onto Theater Lane at risk of being rear-ended by drivers coming around a corner at high speeds.
The preferred option, Morgan said, is the configuration labeled Figure 5, which involves multiple turn lanes and "slip lanes" to keep traffic flowing and create more room for vehicles to "stack" while waiting to turn.
"This serves peak traffic best," Morgan said.
That option, like all of the options that keep the crossing where it currently lies, would necessitate expanding into property on the east side of the intersection. The two odd-shaped parcels needed total about 0.8 acres and was appraised at $65,000. County property tax records list the owner as Tommy Huxoll of Hermiston.
The ordinance before the council on Monday declares that privately owned property a necessity for the project and allows staff to begin negotiations on purchasing the property. If the property owner does not voluntarily accept an offer, the ordinance would allow the city to consider using eminent domain to compel a sale at fair market value.
Councilor Manuel Gutierrez was the only vote against the ordinance, which passed 6-1.
On Monday city manager Byron Smith told the council that the city planned to put out an online survey soon in order to gauge public opinion on options for city hall.
The current city hall building had a fire in December that caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the building itself. The council had previously been discussing building a larger, wheelchair-accessible city hall in a few years, and now needs to decide whether to put the insurance money into repairing the old building or press ahead with building a new city hall now.
Smith said staff have been researching costs and other information related to a rebuild versus repair, and plan to present their findings at the Feb. 10 city council meeting. Sometime between then and their Feb. 24 meeting the city would hold a public outreach meeting to gather more feedback, with the hopes that councilors would get any final questions answered and make a decision on Feb. 24.
Parks and recreation manager Larry Fetter also gave the council an update about a major city project on Monday night. He has been overseeing efforts to rebuild Funland playground, which burned to the ground last May.
Fetter presented some design options for the playground to the council in December, created by a citizens committee working with a playground-design company. Much of the feedback he received from the council centered on cultural elements of the playground. Councilors said they wished there was more representation of Hermiston's Hispanic population, and said they were only comfortable with including proposed American Indian elements if local tribes approved.
Fetter said he visited a meeting of the city's Hispanic Advisory Committee and got some "great" feedback on cultural elements to incorporate.
He said he had thought he was doing well with the tribes, but discussions had since "stalled out" and he was now working on a Plan B for that section of the playground.
