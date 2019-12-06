HERMISTON — Plans for a new Funland playground will be unveiled Monday as they come up for approval by the Hermiston City Council.
A design, timeline and fundraising plan will be presented during a work session with the council at 6 p.m. Monday at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. The council will then be asked to approve, reject or amend the proposal during their regular meeting at 7 p.m. The public is invited to both meetings.
Parks and Recreation Director Larry Fetter said in a memo to the council the new playground, including the ground surfacing, will be more fire-resistant and will be built with "the most durable and vandal resistant materials available." The original Funland playground built in 1996 and a second version built in 2001 were both destroyed by arson.
Since the playground's second iteration burned down in May, a committee of residents and city councilors has been working with a professional playground design company. If the council approves the design, the city hopes to have the new playground at Butte Park completed in time for the city's next Fourth of July celebration there.
Fetter wrote that plans include adding a second shade structure, and a restroom/concessions building next to the playground. The play structure itself will be divided into three sections — adventure, wild west and farmland — and include features, such as a pirate ship, giant watermelon slice, stagecoach and locomotive.
"This playground is so big and bold that people will come to Hermiston just to visit the park," Fetter said.
The full design is expected to cost about $1.2 million. The city has received an insurance settlement of $700,000 and the Funland committee hopes to raise the rest through picket sales, sponsorships and other fundraising. Parts of the project can be added later if fundraising efforts fall short.
Water rates
Also on Monday's agenda is a change to the city's policy for granting reduced utility rates to low-income customers. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said applicants for the hardship discount rose significantly this year, after the city increased water rates in March.
The city's past practice has been to grant reductions on a case-by-case basis using a form that asks applicants about their income and expenses. However, Morgan said the process was somewhat subjective and sometimes people did not accurately report a full picture of their income. As a result, city staff are recommending the city grant a 50% discount on the customer's base rate on a year-by-year basis, based on the applicant's federal tax return for that year.
Morgan said based on the city's U.S. Census data, granting discounts to those who fall below federal poverty lines could cause the city to lose as much as 3.5% of its expected revenue for the water system.
Monday's city council agenda also includes committee reports, the monthly financial report, the results of the city's annual audit and minor updates to its curfew ordinance to bring it in line with state law. The council will also vote on updates to its parks and recreation ordinance, which will include a process for trespassing people from city parks and allowing use of alcohol in parks only with a special permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.