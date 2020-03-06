PENDLETON — Joe DeMarsh has watched a lot of basketball in Pendleton since the Oregon School Activities Administration made the city the site of a state basketball tournament in 1964.
DeMarsh, who is now 92 years old and living at the top of Cabbage Hill in rural Umatilla County, was a member of the initial group of school administrators who cleared the way to bring the tournament to Pendleton in the 1960s.
“Pendleton was one of our top choices,” he said.
While DeMarsh lives near Pendleton now, at the time the tournament was brought to town, he was serving as the Sherman County School District superintendent and principal.
“Pendleton had the facilities and the attractions for other members of the family coming to the tournament,” he said. “It was always a family-oriented tournament.”
DeMarsh’s history with the Round-Up City began in the 1950s when he was hired to take a load of livestock from the west side of the state to Pendleton. He said that he’d never been to Pendleton before but was amazed by the hospitality of the town.
“They made room for the people who were helping out,” he said.
DeMarsh recalls bunking in a room above Hamley’s and said that while the accommodations were nothing fancy, it was better than his plan of bunking in the park with his sleeping bag. That sense of Pendleton hospitality is something that DeMarsh equated with local support for the tournament.
“It’s fun to see the businesses small and large come to support this tournament every year,” he said. “It’s so much smoother than when it started.”
DeMarsh has worked a variety of jobs over the years — U.S. Army Ranger, ski resort manager, international school director, and fisherman, to name a few. He said it was always the opportunity to volunteer and teach people that he found most rewarding.
“My wife and I have always tried to volunteer,” DeMarsh said. “You get acquainted with a lot of good people that way.”
Pendleton Convention Center Director Pat Beard said DeMarsh is among the most eager volunteers in the community.
“If there’s a community event, Joe DeMarsh is one of the first people in line to help,” Beard said. “I want to emulate him as I go through my life.”
While Beard sang high praises for DeMarsh, he acknowledged that the volunteers as a group are what help bring the OSAA 2A state basketball tournament together each year.
“Between the VFW, Main Street Cowboys, Chamber Ambassadors and volunteers and all of the additional volunteers, there’s easily a hundred people volunteering to put this on,” Beard said. “It’s a labor of love by our community.”
Pendleton’s labor of love is recognized at more than just the local level. Kris Welch, an assistant executive director of the OSAA, said that he had always been a big school fan until his first year overseeing the Pendleton tournament four years ago.
“I don’t want to go to any other tournament now,” he said. “This is wonderful. What a fantastic thing this community has embraced.”
Welch said that community involvement is what makes the tournament so special, and extended his thanks to the community, volunteers and businesses that help to support the event.
“They make this a first-class experience for everyone involved,” he said. “There’s so many people that don’t realize how many people are working behind the scenes to make this happen.”
Loren Finifrock, who sits on the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said that it is volunteers that help make the tournament come together.
Finifrock said that volunteerism is in the spirit of Pendleton.
“The volunteers are what makes the event and makes it special to the fans,” said Finifrock. “The spirit of the volunteers and the community is something Pendleton should be proud of.”
