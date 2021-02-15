HERMISTON — Hermiston School District announced that all classes will be canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to snow.
The school district was planning to bring kindergarten and first grade students back to the classroom for their first day of hybrid learning on Tuesday. That milestone will be postponed by at least a day.
All other students' classes are also canceled, even if they are virtual.
Other cancelations announced so far:
• All InterMountain ESD Offices, Pendleton Headquarters, Hermiston Punkin Center & La Grande Joseph Building, are closed Feb. 15. Staff is working remotely and available via email.
• Pilot Rock School District is closed Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.
• Blue Mountain Community College closed its campus on Monday, Feb. 15. The college directed faculty not to report to campus, and students to check in with their instructor to see if their class will still take place in a virtual format.
• Eastern Oregon University closed its campus on Monday, Feb. 15. All hybrid and on-site classes are canceled and students in virtual-only classes are directed to check with their instructor.
• Athena-Weston School District will be closed to in-person instruction Tuesday, Feb. 16.
• Echo School District will be closed to in-person instruction and online classes Tuesday, Feb. 16.
• Milton-Freewater Unified School District will be closed to on-site instruction and will have online learning only on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
• All OCDC Headstart Centers are closed in Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and Irrigon on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
This list will be updated as more closures are announced.
