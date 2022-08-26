PENDLETON — Another round of excessive heat is on the way to the Pacific Northwest, and much of Eastern Oregon is right in the heart of it.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23. issued a U.S. Hazards Outlook valid for Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at noon.
The CPC warned of moderate risk of excessive heat from portions of the Pacific Northwest through the Northern Rockies. It found slight risk of excessive heat in portions of the Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, Northern Intermountain Region, Central and Northern Rockies and the Northern Plains for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
The CPC’s models agreed the two-week forecast period starts with a strong mid-level ridge centered over western North America, extending eastward toward the middle of the continent. This is expected to maintain an increased potential for excessive heat over parts of the central and western Lower 48 through the middle of the period.
The NWS in Pendleton on its website reported Northeastern Oregon and nearby areas have at least a 40% chance of excessive heat Aug. 31-Sept. 2, with at least a 20% chance for those highs on Sept. 3 and 4. Long-range models have high temperatures of 95 to 105.
Normal highs for Sept. 1 and 2, Thursday and Friday next week, are 80 to 88 to degrees, the NWS website said.
Neighbor 2 Neighbor, 715 S.E. Court Ave., did open up cooling stations earlier this year, Vice Chair Shirley Westfall said.
“What we found out was that most were going to the casino,” she added. “So not much demand here.”
Chair Dwight Johnson said Neighbor to Neighbor has guidelines for when to open cooling stations.
“When we have sustained triple digit highs, as earlier this summer, then we consider opening up,” he reported. “It depends on how many consecutive days over 100 are forecast.”
Stepping Stones Alliance, Hermiston, which offers warming stations in winter, is not not operational.
“We will begin operations in time for the 2022/23 winter season,” SSA said in an email.
