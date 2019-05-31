HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District is partnering with the Good Shepherd Health Care System to open a new Wellness Clinic at Hermiston High School.
By using Good Shepherd Urgent Care staff to offer illness evaluation and treatment, vaccines, routine physical exams and sports physicals, both parties are hoping the clinic will have wide-ranging effects.
“A significant part of our mission is to make health care accessible to our community. By partnering with the Hermiston School District to provide a Wellness Clinic for teachers, students, and staff members we will be able to provide for the health care needs of our community,” Good Shepherd Medical Group Vice President Troy LeGore said in a press release. “The Wellness Clinic will provide easy access to district employees, teachers, and students — reducing absenteeism — providing parents with an accessible care option for their children — all while providing high quality and compassionate care.”
The clinic will begin operations on June 3 and June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon and on June 5 and June 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian turn in a parent consent form and medical history to receive care. If patients have insurance, the clinic will bill it.
Parents, students, and staff can make an appointment by calling 541-667-6199.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.