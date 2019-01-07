PENDLETON — The Home 4 Hope Coalition is seeking volunteers to count the local homeless population.
Anyone interested in helping with the point-in-time count needs to sign up at tiny.cc/pitcountsurveyor and go through an orientation.
Home 4 Hope also has scheduled orientations for count volunteers at offices of CAPECO, the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon:
Tuesday
10-11 a.m. at CAPECO in Pendleton, 721 S.E. Third St., Suite D
2-3 p.m. at CAPECO in Hermiston, 1565 N. First St., Suite 1
Wednesday, Jan. 16
10-11 a.m. at the Pendleton offices
2-3 p.m. at the Hermiston offices
Tuesday, Jan. 29
10-11 a.m. at the Pendleton offices
If the schedule does not work for you, please contact Home 4 Hope at home4hopecommunity@gmail.com. For more information, visit home-4-hope.weebly.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.