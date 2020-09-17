UMATILLA COUNTY — The railroad bridge located on OR 37 Cold Springs Highway in northern Umatilla County will be closed for repairs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
"The existing bridge’s deck is cracked, worn and uneven, with exposed rebar in places. The bridge railing does not meet current safety standards," the release stated. "The repairs will ensure the structure is safe and efficient for decades to come, and help protect the railroad that passes beneath it."
Travelers will need to use alternate routes during the closure.
"The eastbound detour route is via U.S. 730 to OR 207, then on U.S. 395 to I-84 and into Pendleton, where the east end of OR 37 connects," the release stated. "The westbound detour is the reverse."
Local county roads in the area will not be suitable for highway traffic, the release stated.
