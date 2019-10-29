PENDLETON — Get your winter gear on. Meteorologist Mike Vescio with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said temperatures in the area could plunge to record lows.
“The coldest night is going to be (Tuesday night),” he said, with lows across the Columbia Basin dipping to the teens or even single digits. Pendleton and Hermiston look to be in the lower teens. Mountain valleys could experience temperatures below zero.
“It’s way below normal,” he said.
Temperatures this time of year tend to be in the upper 30s. The Weather Service predicted Pendleton and Hermiston to drop to 15 degrees Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, La Grande to reach 9 and Baker City to get as cold as 8. The unseasonable lows are due to the Arctic cold front that blew in Monday night.
“We normally don’t see that until mid to late November,” Vescio said.
The temperatures will “slowly moderate” as the week progresses, with Wednesday lows in the mid-teens, Thursday lows in the upper teens to lower 20s and the weekend temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20s. He advised locals to dress warm and prepare.
“Once the the sun goes down, it’s going to drop pretty quickly,” he said.
But the harsh wind that drove the cold front here continues to decrease and the system lacks precipitation, so no snowfall. Still, he said, the NWS is advising people to take precautions and prepare for the cold.
The weather has been so cold the Pendleton Warming Station decided to start offering Pendleton’s homeless population a place to sleep more than two weeks ahead of schedule. Dwight Johnson, the executive director of the nonprofit that runs the station, said he solicited interest in volunteers once he saw the National Weather Service advisory that temperatures were going to plunge and wind was going to pick up.
He got enough commitments to keep the warming station open for the next few days. The warming station is located at 715 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Before moving to their current location in 2016, Johnson said the warming station would only open if evening temperatures fell below 32. Now the station’s internal policy includes other factors, such as wind and precipitation, when staff are evaluating whether to open for the night. Johnson said these conditions all contribute to an urban camper contracting hypothermia.
“(The weather is) pretty miserable if you’re not prepared for it,” he said.
With winter temperatures coming early this year, the early opening came at an inconvenient time at the facility.
Johnson said the warming station is in the midst of a kitchen remodel. Although the remodel will not affect the number of beds the warming station offers, it does mean staff will not be able to offer guests a warm meal before they go to bed most nights.
Johnson said there were about a half-dozen guests last night, but traffic could pick up once the word gets out the warming station is operating again.
After renovations are complete, Johnson said the warming station will be in good shape on the infrastructure side, but it’s still in need of volunteer personnel.
A lack of volunteers forced the warming station to close for several nights last season, which prompted some new volunteers to sign up.
Johnson said it takes five people across multiple shifts to staff the warming station each night, and the warming station recently lost the services of a reliable volunteer.
Locals also should ready their homes for the frigid temperatures. Connie Gray with Traner's Plumbing & Heating, Hermiston, advised folks to blow out their sprinkler lines if they have not done so and remove hoses from exterior faucets.
“If there’s water in the hose, it will freeze back into your faucet,” she said, and that could crack pipes.
Jason Kuntz, a plumber with Inland Plumbing, Hermiston, agreed and said dripping faucets can cause the same problem.
Kitchen and bathroom water lines next to exterior walls also can freeze. Kuntz suggested keeping cabinet doors open in those cases to let warm air circulate around the pipes. And closing crawl space vents will help keep the heat inside the space.
Kunzt also said some homes in the Sandstone area of Hermiston have hoses running between the garage and into the house. Those occupants should make sure to turn off the hose valve to protect pipes and prevent a break in the attic.
Michelle Glynn is the manager of the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter and said cold tolerance varies among pets and animals, with the thickness of their coat, body size and general health all playing roles.
“So being aware of your pet’s told tolerance is very important,” she said.
When temperatures reach down to the 30s, she said, some dog breeds need coats and jackets. And anyone leaving a dog out overnight should make sure their pet has a warm place to huddle, such as an insulated dog house.
“My rule of thumb,” she said, “is if it’s too cold you, it’s too cold for your dog.”
Stray cats also strive to avoid the cold, and engine compartments are prime spots to stay warm. Glynn suggested a good knock on the hood before starting the engine can frighten a cat from the car.
And pet owners should be mindful of cold and icy surfaces. Pets can suffer frostbite on their paws, she said, and they can slip and break a leg on slick stairs.
