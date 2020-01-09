Paying Tribute

Readers who knew Scott Fairley or were familiar with his contributions to Eastern Oregon reacted with an outpouring of tributes to him Wednesday morning after news of his passing began to spread. Below are a few of the comments left on the East Oregonian's Facebook page or sent to the newsroom.

———

"Shame to hear. I didn't know him well but when he was campaigning he went door to door by himself getting familiar with those he would represent in our part of the town. Respectful, nice, and appreciated for his short time on the council."

Jason Lange

———

"I am so very sorry to hear this. He did so much in his short life to try and make Pendleton a better place to live. My heart goes out to Kimbra, his mom and the rest of his family. He will be missed and remembered."

Shannon Cimmiyotti Collins

———

"I am shocked and saddened to hear this. Scott was so active in the community and such an asset. He will certainly be missed. My condolences to his family."

Charles E. Denight

———

"Scott will always be a sunshine. He had the best smile and warmest personality one could be so lucky to know. This is heart wrenching. All our love to his family during this most difficult moment."

Sara Danzelaud

———

"I had the pleasure of working with Scott in his many different roles for the State. I had hoped his enthusiasm, energy, and positive attitude would lead him to run for Governor some day. Our thoughts are with his family as they recover from the loss of a great man."

Dave W. Wildman

———

"A great man and good Councilor. He will be missed dearly."

Albert Plute

———

"That breaks my heart. He was truly one of the good guys, kind to everyone."

Alice Gilson Hepburn

———

"Scott was one of the most positive people I know. What an enormous loss to anyone he’s ever passed."

Stephanie Myers

———

"Oh, my! What a loss to our community! Really good man and always had a smile and warm greeting. He did so much for this entire region. Rest in peace, my friend, and deepest condolences to his family."

Dave Tovey

———

"I cannot express enough my sadness at the loss of Scott. No words can adequately convey the heartbreak or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Scott was a tremendous asset to the citizens of Oregon. His expertise was well-known among the business sector throughout the state. Most importantly, Scott was a devoted family man and tremendous father. We respect the family’s privacy and offer our thoughts and prayers."

Rep. Greg Smith

———

"I think we didn't fully appreciate the number of things that happened in Northeast Oregon that had Scott's fingerprints on them. He was somebody who, without a lot of fanfare, made a lot of good things happen."

George Murdock