PILOT ROCK — Growing up on the 83 Ranch 7 miles south of Pilot Rock, Wayne Low spent much of his childhood searching through freshly plowed fields for arrowheads and other abandoned artifacts.
“My first passion was arrowheads and anything I could find on the farm,” said Low, sitting in the living room of his home on the 83 Ranch. “From there, I wanted to know the people who left them.”
Low’s grandfather purchased the 83 Ranch just after World War II with money that he had saved by stockpiling grain during the war.
“We don’t really know why it’s called the 83 Ranch,” said Low. “When my grandfather bought the ranch that was the cattle brand and that’s what people knew — so we stuck with it.”
Cases of arrowheads and Native American artifacts line the edges of the rooms in Low’s house, the walls covered in photographs and posters from the Pendleton Round-Up and other historical events from Umatilla County.
While the majority of the artifacts in his collection were acquired from his father-in-law, a former doctor in Pilot Rock, Low’s primary passion now lies in collecting historical photographs, often in the form of photo postcards from the late 1800s through the early 1900s. Low said that he prefers older photographs, since they show things that people don’t necessarily see everyday.
“The age of the real photo postcard ended in about 1930,” he said. “After that they just became mass produced or in color and that isn’t what I’m interested in.”
Not just any old photograph is right for Low. He has spent years amassing a collection that details life in Umatilla County through early photos of Stanfield, Hermiston, Pilot Rock, Pendleton and the surrounding areas. Low’s collection is organized by name, with every effort given to match photographs with the names of the people in them, even a century after they were taken.
Photographs of famous people throughout the history of the region, including Chief Joseph, Sheriff Til Taylor and cowpokes, such as Buffalo Bill, Mabel Strickland and Yakima Canutt make up a small portion of the hundreds of photographs in Low’s collection.
“It was fascinating to me to know all these different people who had been here,” Low said. “I’ve just been fascinated by those documenting what it was like.”
While a number of the photographs in Low’s collection are by unknown photographers, many were taken by Major Lee Moorhouse and Walter S. Bowman, a pair of early photographers in Umatilla County. Moorhouse was a former mayor of Pendleton, among many other roles, while Bowman worked primarily as a professional photographer.
Although Low’s collection is slowing down, he amassed most of it through visits to expo shows, hours searching through online auctions and the occasional trade with another collector. Low says that one of the most difficult parts of the collection is knowing what to keep and what to sell.
“It’s hit or miss most of the time, but you can’t keep everything,” he said. “I always wish I hadn’t sold anything, but that’s unrealistic.”
Low said that he used to be able to purchase 500 such postcards at a time and have to sort through them to find those he could identify or that were relevant to his collection. Out of the ones he didn’t keep, Low said that he most regrets getting rid of an early image of the Titanic and a set of glass plate negatives — which he was unable to display.
While the entirety of Low’s collection is not in a museum, he said that he always welcomes those looking to explore history or find family from more than a century ago. Photographs from his collection have been featured in numerous documentaries on the area, including those done by Oregon Public Broadcasting as well as museum exhibits, including the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton.
In print, Low’s collection has been used in numerous pictorial history books about the region and the Pendleton Round-Up in addition to author Ken Kesey’s 1994 novel “The Last Go Round.”
“I’ve had people come and ask if there are photos of one particular cowboy,” he said. “It’s hit or miss, but most of the time there’s several.”
Low said he doesn’t know what he wants to do with the collection after he dies. He believes he wants it to be sold to another collector like himself rather than in a museum. Low said he feels as though the collection could be better shared and utilized in private hands than hidden away in books at a museum or library.
“I’d love to see them sold to someone who would love them as much as I would,” he said. “It’s just a good way to protect it and save it for future generations.”
