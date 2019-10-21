JOSEPH — One person died Saturday morning in Wallowa County when a pickup collided with a snowplow.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to an 8:08 a.m. call reporting the crash involved an Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow and a pickup on the Lewiston Highway near milepost 15.
The Dodge pickup was northbound on Highway 3 when it collided with the snowplow, operated by Monte Radford, 69, of Enterprise. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed the pickup was on a curve when it lost control, according to a press release from state police, crossed over into the southbound lane and into the path of the snowplow.
The pickup’s driver, Dylan Denton, 24, of Joseph, died at the scene. The pickup’s passenger, Triston Denning, 19, of Joseph, was injured, as was the driver of the snowplow.
An air ambulance flew Denning to a hospital. Oregon State Police did not report what his injuries were, nor the name of the hospital. Radford suffered serious injuries, according to state police, and a ground ambulance took him to Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise.
The crash investigation prompted the closure of the highway for six hours Saturday. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Enterprise Fire Department assisted at the scene. According to state police, the investigation is ongoing and no further information was available for release.
A public Facebook page updating Denning’s condition went live Sunday and reported he underwent surgery to stop bleeding in his brain. The Facebook pages also links to an online donation account. According to the GoFundMe page, Denning is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at St. Alphonsus, Boise, until he is well enough to undergo surgery for a broken femur and extensive facial injuries.
